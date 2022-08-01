Ask the Doctor
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

3 people, including a Minden High coed, were wounded
(Pixabay via MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride.

Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Three people, including a 17-year-old Minden High coed, were wounded by the gunfire that arose during the trail ride about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in a field at the end of Crow Street in Cotton Valley.

