Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride.

Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Three people, including a 17-year-old Minden High coed, were wounded by the gunfire that arose during the trail ride about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in a field at the end of Crow Street in Cotton Valley.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.