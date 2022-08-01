Summer heat continues as August begins

(KSLA) - The heat rolls on as August gets underway! There’s still no real relief on its way as August is expected to be above average for the ArkLaTex. Rain is also expected to be limited.

August is normally our hottest month of the year. Average high temperatures will be at their highest of the year for the first half of the month. After that, it will gradually cool down. So by the end of August, it will be in the mid 90s. Still hot. I would not be surprised if we had another stretch of 100 degree days at some point this month. In terms of rainfall, it will be quite limited. We are looking to be below average this month, which is not good for our drought situation. That doesn’t mean we won’t see ay rain, it will just be very limited.

This evening, there may be a very small and brief shower. Otherwise it will be dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s around sunset, and will of course cool down once the sun sets.

Overnight, look for more dry conditions. It should be completely dry as we start off your Tuesday. There may be a few clouds at times. Temperatures will be muggy and only cool to the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry day with very limited rain chances. I do suspect a couple pop up showers will develop in the afternoon. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. There will be a few more clouds around but the sunshine is still likely throughout the day. Temperatures as you might guess will be hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s.

Not much will change Wednesday and Thursday. There will continue to be limited rain chances. I have a 20% chance Wednesday and a 10% on Thursday. I also expect a little more sunshine Thursday. Both days though will be hot with temperatures getting up to the upper 90s.

Friday will bring a little relief. There should be some rain that pops up throughout the day. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. This rain will help cool temperatures down. The highs for the day will be in the mid 90s. This is close to what you’d typically see in early August.

Over the weekend, more rain will be possible on Saturday before we dry out again on Sunday. Saturday will have a few isolated showers and possibly a couple storms around. However, it will not rain everywhere. That means some of you will be disappointed. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s Saturday thanks to the rain, but will increase back to the upper 90s Sunday with nothing to cool things back down.

In the tropics, we are quiet. There’s still a lot of Saharan dust in the Atlantic basin for now. As we go through the month of August, activity normally picks up. I would expect that to be the case again this year. So, it’s important for you to pay attention to the tropics for the next 2 months until activity goes back down. We will be your First Alert for when something forms, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

