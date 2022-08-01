Rain chances pick up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend as we did pick up some needed showers and storms across the region. As we kick off a new week while we are tracking more intense heat and humidity we are also expecting multiple chances of showers and storms, especially later in the week as tropical moisture tries to push into the region from out of the southeast. Temperatures, even with the potential showers and storms, will still average in the mid and upper 90s. But the prospect of rainfall will likely take multiple days of 100 degree highs off the table. Even looking ahead to the weekend on Saturday we will see more scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms ahead for the ArkLaTex as we go through the next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make you dress comfortably as we are expecting yet another toasty day across the region. Temperatures this morning are in the mid and upper 70s to start and we are expecting highs this afternoon to stretch into the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures just getting past the 100 degree mark. We could see a pop up shower or storm this afternoon, just don’t anticipate anything particularly widespread.

As we go through the rest of the week we expect toasty temperatures but also showers and storms to reign over the forecast. High temperatures each day during the work week will hover in the mid to upper 90s with typical humidity for the start of August. Rain chances will be on the upswing with showers and storms possible everyday, but the wet weather especially Wednesday and Friday afternoon. This could help to bring some needed drought relief to portions of the region that overall have been parched for rain this year.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more chances for showers and storms on Saturday as tropical moisture continues to push into the region. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-90s as showers and storms develop and move northwest during the afternoon hours Saturday. Sunday looks to be drier and hotter with highs in the upper 90s, but an isolated summer shower or storm is not completely off the table.

In the meantime, try to stay cool as we start a new week! Have a great Monday!

