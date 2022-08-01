Pilot performs emergency landing in Harrison County field; no injuries
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is fine after performing an emergency landing in an east Texas field.
The pilot was identified as Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri. The incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 approximately a half-mile west of Marshall.
Below is the information from the Texas Department of Safety:
The weather was clear on that day.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.