Pilot performs emergency landing in Harrison County field; no injuries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is fine after performing an emergency landing in an east Texas field.

The pilot was identified as Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri. The incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 approximately a half-mile west of Marshall.

Below is the information from the Texas Department of Safety:

Unit 1 (the plane) was flying east from Terrell, Texas to Marshall, Texas following Interstate 20. The aircraft experienced sputtering and power loss near Hallsville, Texas but quickly went back into normal operation. Approximately 5 miles west of Marshall the aircraft lost power and went into a glide. The pilot found an open field on the west end of Fisher Road outside of Marshall and performed an emergency landing in the field. The aircraft sustained damage during the landing and struck a metal livestock gate and fence line. The pilot was not injured. The scene was held by DPS until FAA investigators arrived.

The weather was clear on that day.

