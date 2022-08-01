New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana.

As a result of those new laws:

Police cannot use the smell of Louisiana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,

The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the Department of Agriculture & Forestry,

People cannot smoke marijuana in vehicles, and,

State employees cannot receive negative employment consequences for testing positive with THC if they have a doctor’s recommendation.

Also Monday, the Medical Marijuana Health Center of Shreveport-Bossier opened its doors for the first time in Bossier City.

“What I really want to do is just broaden the awareness of what medical marijuana can do for people. You can so reduce other prescription medicine that you’re on with a safer drug, which is more natural,” said Dr. Jaya McSharma, chief medical officer for the new clinic.

She told KSLA News 12 that she was scheduled to see multiple patients on their first day of business.

“I really hope to erase the stigma of medical marijuana because physicians and patients alike still think there’s a lot of negativity associated with it. I want people to know, used properly, it can be life-changing,” Dr. McSharma said.

It’s important to note that the clinic has no marijuana on site. Patients can go to the clinic to get a recommendation for the medicine. You can find the list of qualifications here.

The Healing Clinics is the other clinic located in the area, in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.