Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish

(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish.

Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack,” the post states. Through further investigation, Michael Lawrence “Mystikal” Tyler was identified as a suspect.

The 51-year-old Prairieville man was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count each of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery–strangulation, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

He remains in custody there while awaiting arraignment, online booking records show. No bonds have been set.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.”

Tyler’s arrest in Ascension comes less than two years after charges against him were dropped in Caddo Parish.

He was arrested in 2017 in relation to an alleged sexual assault at a casino in downtown Shreveport. A Caddo grand jury subsequently indicted him on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Tyler spent more than a year in jail. Then a second grand jury reconsidered the case. That grand jury returned a no true bill Dec. 17, 2020.

“However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice,” the Caddo district attorney’s office explained at the time. “Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”

