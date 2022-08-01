Ask the Doctor
At least 2 in custody following brief chase

KSLA News 12 crew saw law officers inspecting at least 2 guns
At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in Shreveport turned into a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle that appeared to have ended in the 1900 block of Clay Street.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Then there was a brief pursuit at moderate speeds, police spokesman B. Ouzts said. That appears to have ended in the 1900 block of Clay Street.

Some evidence was thrown from the vehicle during the chase; it has since been recovered, Ouzts said. He did not specify what the evidence is. 

A KSLA News 12 crew did see law officers inspecting at least two guns.

At one point, 10 Shreveport police units plus ATF agents still were on the scene.

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport