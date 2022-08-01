At least 2 in custody following brief chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Then there was a brief pursuit at moderate speeds, police spokesman B. Ouzts said. That appears to have ended in the 1900 block of Clay Street.

Some evidence was thrown from the vehicle during the chase; it has since been recovered, Ouzts said. He did not specify what the evidence is.

A KSLA News 12 crew did see law officers inspecting at least two guns.

At one point, 10 Shreveport police units plus ATF agents still were on the scene.

