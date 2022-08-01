Ask the Doctor
‘HUGE SUCCESS’ Benefit raises nearly $250,000 to aid men injured in gas explosion

The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and...
The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, raised $248,884 for Clay Moock and Adam Purland.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Hundred of thousands of dollars were raised this weekend for two men seriously injured in a gas line explosion on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base.

In a news release sent out by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, raised $248,884 for Clay Moock and Adam Purland, who were injured in April 2022.

“This event was a huge success,” said Sheriff Whittington, in a news release. “I am proud of how our community stepped up to help these two men in their time. It was so heartwarming to see so many come out in support of these men and their families.”

The benefit featured 50 four-man teams competing for the best shot in Northwest Louisiana.

The two men are employees of Energy Transfer. The company matched the funds raised that day of $124,442, bringing the total to $248,884.

The men both received $124,442 to go towards medical bills.

