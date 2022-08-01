Firefighters save worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A worker became trapped in dirt up to his waist when the ground gave way Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel were summoned to rescue the man at 3:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the construction site at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Linwood Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Fire Department personnel arrived within five minutes then called in the special operations team trained in handling such rescues, said John Lane, administrative assistant to the fire chief.

It took them 17 minutes to shore up the ground around the worker then use hand tools to dig and free him.

The worker has since been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

A firefighter suffered minor heat exhaustion during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.