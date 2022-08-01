Ask the Doctor
Crash claims life of Ouachita Parish man

(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a Monday morning crash has claimed the life of a Ouachita Parish man.

According to Louisiana State Police, William F. Guraedy, was killed in a crash on LA Hwy 34.

Louisiana State Police released the following details Monday afternoon:

Ouachita Parish – On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557.  This crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 GMC Sierra, driven by Guraedy, was traveling south on LA Hwy 34.  For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Guraedy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Impairment is not a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 22 fatalities.

