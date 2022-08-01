1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, which had run out of gas. The injured person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police learned that the victim was at a party in the 4700 block of Greenwood Road when gunshots broke out. The victim was injured and as they were leaving the scene, gunshots broke out again, with one of the bullets striking the vehicle’s gas tank.

The reported gunman was driving a white GMC vehicle. Not much else is known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.