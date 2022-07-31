Sunny & hot today and for the foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to Sunday! We have another hot one in store for the ArkLaTex with highs today expected to reach the mid and upper-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees due to the continued high humidity in the region. There are isolated chances for showers and storms this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-70s.

High pressure setting up over the Southwest United States is going to keep the forecast from changing much over the next few days. Highs tomorrow and for much of the week are expected to reach the mid and upper-90s. Plenty of sunshine and isolated showers and storms are expected. Heat index values will be around that 100-degree mark as well.

