Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials.

They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.

The plane was headed to Miami from Dallas. It is expected to eventually continue on to Miami.

