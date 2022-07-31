Ask the Doctor
Driver killed, five others injured in head-on crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - A head-on crash left a driver dead and five others injured in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road and claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. According to officials, Christensen was driving the wrong way and slammed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officials said Christensen did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash and died as a result.

The other driver was wearing a seatbelt but has serious injuries. Four passengers in the Jeep were also properly restrained and have minor to moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

