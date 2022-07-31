Ask the Doctor
Continuing the sunny and hot trend into August

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - July is coming to a close the same way we have been spending most of it; sunny, hot, and humid! Highs today successfully reached the mid-90s and we have seen some isolated showers this afternoon and those will continue until the sun sets, heat driven as usual. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs tomorrow are expected to get into the mid and upper-90s once again with heat index values expected to reach the low-100s. Sunny and hot with chances of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night, once again, will drop to the mid and upper-70s and that will be the case all this coming week.

Speaking of the coming week, the First Alert 7-Day Forecast is pretty much par for the course with one slight change as we get into the weekend. The high pressure that will dominate the Southwest will diminish by late Thursday. A wave will slowly move across Gulf Coast Texas and increase our shower and storm chances Friday with highs possibly being a bit lower than we have been seeing, low-90s possible.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

