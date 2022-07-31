Ask the Doctor
Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting

Blanchard Medical celebrates it's new clinic with Family Fun Day.
Blanchard Medical celebrates it's new clinic with Family Fun Day.(Blanchard Medical)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT - BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - Blanchard Medical is hosting a Family Fun Day celebration that will include a ribbon cutting for the facility’s grand opening.

Blanchard Medical is inviting the public to join in a celebration of the opening of its new building.

The event will be on Saturday, August 13th, starting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5948 Hwy 1, Shreveport.

Many free activities will be available, including:

  • Ribbon cutting
  • Food
  • Sno Cones
  • Bounce House
  • Slides
  • Giveaways
  • Free tours of the new clinic and more!

