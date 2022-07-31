Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT - BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - Blanchard Medical is hosting a Family Fun Day celebration that will include a ribbon cutting for the facility’s grand opening.
Blanchard Medical is inviting the public to join in a celebration of the opening of its new building.
The event will be on Saturday, August 13th, starting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5948 Hwy 1, Shreveport.
Many free activities will be available, including:
- Ribbon cutting
- Food
- Sno Cones
- Bounce House
- Slides
- Giveaways
- Free tours of the new clinic and more!
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.