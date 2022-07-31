Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting

SHREVEPORT - BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - Blanchard Medical is hosting a Family Fun Day celebration that will include a ribbon cutting for the facility’s grand opening.

Blanchard Medical is inviting the public to join in a celebration of the opening of its new building.

The event will be on Saturday, August 13th, starting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5948 Hwy 1, Shreveport.

Many free activities will be available, including:

Ribbon cutting

Food

Sno Cones

Bounce House

Slides

Giveaways

Free tours of the new clinic and more!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.