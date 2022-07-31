Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day
Bring your bathing suit and sun screen
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Beulah Land Baptist Church invites parents to bring their children to play and cool off for their Community Water Day.
The event is happening Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and admission is free.
Activities:
- Three water bounce houses
- Wade pool for little ones
- Outdoor games
- Food
