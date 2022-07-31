Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Beulah Land Baptist Church invites parents to bring their children to play and cool off for their Community Water Day.

The event is happening Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Activities:

Three water bounce houses

Wade pool for little ones

Outdoor games

Food

