Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day

Bring your bathing suit and sun screen
Beulah Land Baptist church hosting a water play day.
Beulah Land Baptist church hosting a water play day.(beulah land baptist church)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Beulah Land Baptist Church invites parents to bring their children to play and cool off for their Community Water Day.

The event is happening Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Activities:

  • Three water bounce houses
  • Wade pool for little ones
  • Outdoor games
  • Food

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Woman who died in motorcycle wreck named.
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
Shayla Alvarado, 15
BCPD looking for runaway teen
Filed lawsuits against 2 candidates for Shreveport City Council question eligibility to run

Latest News

Blanchard Medical celebrates it's new clinic with Family Fun Day.
Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers.
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers
National Night Out 2022
Shreveport’s National Night Out registration begins
The championship game of the Hoop Don't Shoot tournament takes place Saturday, July 29.
Teams prepare for championship game of ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament