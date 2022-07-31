Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Batman Block Party to be hosted at ArtSpace

Part of a large weekend of geeking-out events in our area
Comic book covers from over 100 artists on display at Artspace
Comic book covers from over 100 artists on display at Artspace(Shreveport Regional Arts Council)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtSpace is inviting the public to celebrate with a massive Batman block party!

The block party is being held by ArtSpace to celebrate its Batman Black & White exhibit by Chip Kidd on the same weekend as Geek’d Con alongside several other events for a weekend of geekiness.

Chip Kidd put together an amazing collaboration with amazing and famous artists from around the world by requesting they do their own concept of a Batman comic book cover. The show is simply outstanding and features some very big creators you will likely recognize.

The event will be held at ArtSpace’s building, 708 Texas Street, downtown, Shreveport. It starts at 8 p.m. and goes on until the party slows.

Tickets are $35, or $30 with your Geek’d Con wristband.

Activities:
  • See the exhibit of custom art Batman comic covers in Chipp Kidd’s Batman Black & White
  • Superhero Karaoke
  • Photo Opportunities
  • Cash bar
  • Food Trucks
  • Food from Pepito’s XO
  • Dancing
  • A cosplay contest with a $2000 cash awards
    • Best in Show $1000 prize, can be any character, from any franchise or fandom.
    • Batman fandom, male - first place gets $500.
    • Batman fandom, female - first place gets $500.
    • “Vamp the Ramp” Best “Impersonation as you strut along a modeling ramp. - first place gets $500.

Find out more and keep up-to-date on the Facebook event page, https://fb.me/e/3vUDJJFjD.

SIMILAR EVENTS
Sci-Port to host Geek’d Con’s annual GamePort Pre-Party

Kick-off party for Geek'd Con.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Woman who died in motorcycle wreck named.
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
Shayla Alvarado, 15
BCPD looking for runaway teen
Filed lawsuits against 2 candidates for Shreveport City Council question eligibility to run

Latest News

Geek'd Con holding its pre-party at Sci-Port's GamePort.
Sci-Port to host Geek’d Con’s annual GamePort Pre-Party
Beulah Land Baptist church hosting a water play day.
Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day
Blanchard Medical celebrates it's new clinic with Family Fun Day.
Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers.
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers