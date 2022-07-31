Batman Block Party to be hosted at ArtSpace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtSpace is inviting the public to celebrate with a massive Batman block party!

The block party is being held by ArtSpace to celebrate its Batman Black & White exhibit by Chip Kidd on the same weekend as Geek’d Con alongside several other events for a weekend of geekiness.

Chip Kidd put together an amazing collaboration with amazing and famous artists from around the world by requesting they do their own concept of a Batman comic book cover. The show is simply outstanding and features some very big creators you will likely recognize.

The event will be held at ArtSpace’s building, 708 Texas Street, downtown, Shreveport. It starts at 8 p.m. and goes on until the party slows.

Tickets are $35, or $30 with your Geek’d Con wristband.

Activities:

See the exhibit of custom art Batman comic covers in Chipp Kidd’s Batman Black & White

Superhero Karaoke

Photo Opportunities

Cash bar

Food Trucks

Food from Pepito’s XO

Dancing

A cosplay contest with a $2000 cash awards Best in Show $1000 prize, can be any character, from any franchise or fandom. Batman fandom, male - first place gets $500. Batman fandom, female - first place gets $500. “Vamp the Ramp” Best “Impersonation as you strut along a modeling ramp. - first place gets $500.



Find out more and keep up-to-date on the Facebook event page, https://fb.me/e/3vUDJJFjD.

