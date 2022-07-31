Ask the Doctor
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday

An entire side of this abandoned house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street came crashing down...
An entire side of this abandoned house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street came crashing down Sunday (July 31) in a collapse, but no one was reported injured.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed.

The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside the structure or injured in the collapse.

One neighbor, who did not wish to be named, said he had complained about the structure for months and even took pictures of the dangerously bulging building last week to City Hall, but said nothing was done.

Another neighbor, Eric Henderson, said he was just glad no one was hurt.

“I know no one was living there. It’s been about a year since someone was living in that house,” Henderson said. “One day last week, I was looking at it and said, ‘Well, it looks like it’s about to collapse.’ And I know my neighbor has been complaining about it for a while. But I guess they got to tear it down now.”

A district fire commander at the scene said the building was not safe to enter and should be barricaded until it can be safely demolished.

