Town of Greenwood asking residents to conserve water

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood is asking residents to conserve water due to extreme heat and high water demand.

The town asks that residents reduce unnecessary water usage by following these guidelines:

  • No washing cars
  • Only wash laundry if you have a full load of clothes
  • No watering grass or plants
  • Take showers instead of a bath
  • Only wash dishes if you have a full load
  • Use a dishwasher instead of hand-washing dishes

