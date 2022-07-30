Town of Greenwood asking residents to conserve water

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood is asking residents to conserve water due to extreme heat and high water demand.

The town asks that residents reduce unnecessary water usage by following these guidelines:

No washing cars

Only wash laundry if you have a full load of clothes

No watering grass or plants

Take showers instead of a bath

Only wash dishes if you have a full load

Use a dishwasher instead of hand-washing dishes

