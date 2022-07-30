Ask the Doctor
Shreveport’s National Night Out registration begins

National Night Out 2022
National Night Out 2022(PRNewswire)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With October approaching, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has opened the registration for the “National Night Out”, organizations are welcome to pre-register to host a block party.

On July 30 registration opened for Shreveport’s National Night Out. So far over 78 organizations pre-registered at the Kickoff party and this year’s theme was chosen, “Unity in the Community”.

Last year, 150 groups and organizations participated, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith wants to double the participation. Chief Smith aims to forge stronger relationships between the police, neighborhoods, and public servants.

Its SPD’S belief that a unified community helps decrease crime, generates support for crime-fighting initiatives and empowers communities to take back their neighborhoods.

If your organization or group wants to participate and throw your own block party, please sign-up at www.shreveportla.gov. You can also contact the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-673-6950 for other ways to get registered.

The 2022 Shreveport National Night Out Against Crime will be held on Tuesday, October 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

