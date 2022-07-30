Scattered showers possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We are looking at a brief break from the brutal heat around the ArkLaTex today with some places potentially not reaching the mid-90s for highs. We’re tracking the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, which we have been discussing in the lead-up to the weekend. It looks like most of the rain will stay in the Northern part of the viewing area, but an isolated shower or storm may make its way down into East Texas or Louisiana. Tonight, warm and muggy once again with an off-chance for a shower, lows in the mid-70s.

Back to the heat tomorrow with highs approaching the 100-degree mark and heat index values exceeding it. The chance for an isolated shower or storm will be heat-driven as usual. Tomorrow’s lows will drop to the mid and upper 70s once again.

Looking ahead to the First Alert 7-Day Forecast, back to the heat for this coming work week with little relief in sight. Highs in the upper-90s and low 100s are expected all week as another high-pressure system sets up over the ArkLaTex.

