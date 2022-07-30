Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.

Rubey was transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 11:13 p.m.

SPD has stated that an autopsy has been ordered.

