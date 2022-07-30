Ask the Doctor
LSU Health Shreveport summer research program comes to a close

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Researchers and scientists who have been working with LSU Health Shreveport doctors to further their education finished out their summer program on Friday, July 29!

The Summer Undergraduate Pharmacology Experience in Research program brought four students from across the country to Shreveport.

Each of these students spent the past eight weeks practicing with with state-of-the-art equipment and resources under the leadership of their certified mentors and educators.

“This experience has elucidated to me that I’m capable of doing research, as well as the fact that research is needed. We need more research on subjects such as COVID-19. We need a much more diverse spectrum of scientists in order to help us in society,” said Adam Trupp.

This program is held every summer.

