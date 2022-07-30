SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Johnson Behavioral Health Group is offering free depression screenings for teenage students ahead of their return to school.

From August 1st to the 5th, Johnson Behavioral is offering free depression screenings to teenagers. The owner, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Abigail Johnson says they will be conducting all of its services 100% through telehealth and will be providing medication management, diagnoses, then treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, bipolar, schizophrenia, substance use, eating disorders, ect.

“I am very passionate about mental health but especially within our adolescent population. As we all know suicide rates are rising and is currently the second leading cause of death within the ages of 15-18. If this free event brings awareness to at least one person, I will consider this a success,” stated Johnson.

If you are interested in getting a free screening for your child to see if they are struggling with depression the process is simple. Simply visit this page to get started, https://www.johnsonbehavioralhealthgroup.com/depression-screening. Your child will be asked 4 questions and nothing else is required of them. If patients screen positive, they will receive a free telehealth appointment with Johnson or one of her medical providers.

Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression.

Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers. (Johnson Behavioral)

