It’s a Family Affair rally being held at Bethune/Oak Park Elementary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A big rally is being held to get children ready for the school year.

The Bethune/Oak Park principal and staff, Bethune Alumni, Children of God Ministry, Mooretown Neighborhood Association, and Motown Reunion Committee are all partnering up to host the “A Big Rally! It’s a Family Affair” back-to-school event.

When: July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities:

Free haircuts

Backpack, supplies, and some uniforms giveaways

Meet and greet teachers and members of all the organizations.

Build relationships to reinstate the PTA

Tutoring and mentoring

Back to school event in Shreveport. (bethune/oak park)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.