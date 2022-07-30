It’s a Family Affair rally being held at Bethune/Oak Park Elementary
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A big rally is being held to get children ready for the school year.
The Bethune/Oak Park principal and staff, Bethune Alumni, Children of God Ministry, Mooretown Neighborhood Association, and Motown Reunion Committee are all partnering up to host the “A Big Rally! It’s a Family Affair” back-to-school event.
When: July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Activities:
- Free haircuts
- Backpack, supplies, and some uniforms giveaways
- Meet and greet teachers and members of all the organizations.
- Build relationships to reinstate the PTA
- Tutoring and mentoring
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.