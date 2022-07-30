Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

It’s a Family Affair rally being held at Bethune/Oak Park Elementary

Back to school event in Shreveport.
Back to school event in Shreveport.(bethune/oak park)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A big rally is being held to get children ready for the school year.

The Bethune/Oak Park principal and staff, Bethune Alumni, Children of God Ministry, Mooretown Neighborhood Association, and Motown Reunion Committee are all partnering up to host the “A Big Rally! It’s a Family Affair” back-to-school event.

When: July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities:

  • Free haircuts
  • Backpack, supplies, and some uniforms giveaways
  • Meet and greet teachers and members of all the organizations.
  • Build relationships to reinstate the PTA
  • Tutoring and mentoring
Back to school event in Shreveport.
Back to school event in Shreveport.(bethune/oak park)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue
Two male teens shot at apartment complex in Cherokee Park.
2 teens shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood; 2 in custody
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers.
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers
David Raines is collecting uniforms and handing them.
David Raines hosting Health & Resource Fair School Uniform Drive
National Night Out 2022
Shreveport’s National Night Out registration begins
Love Does Ministry Back-to-School Drive interview.
Love Does Ministry Back-to-School interview