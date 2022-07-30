Hot and humid this week, and not much else

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We really haven’t seen much relief from the heat but it was at least a few degrees “cooler” around the ArkLaTex for your Saturday. Some scattered showers have been moving through the region, specifically our Northern counties with De Queen seeing cooler temperatures than everyone else. The showers will continue to be scattered around until the sun goes down, then they will taper off. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

Highs tomorrow return to the mid and upper-90s with shower chances reducing to isolated, heat-driven chances. You may be safe putting the umbrella up for your Sunday because even if you do get caught in rain, it will likely end pretty quickly. Tomorrow night will be a carbon copy of tonight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Now we get into the 7-Day Forecast and not much is going to be changing. High pressure will be set up over the Southwest United States and that will dominate the region for this workweek. This means hot temperatures and humid conditions and not much else aside from heat-driven, isolated, rain chances throughout the week.

