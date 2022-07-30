David Raines hosting Health & Resource Fair School Uniform Drive
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - David Raines Community Health Centers is hosting a uniform drive to help families struggling to prepare for the school year.
The event will be held Sat, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Airport Park Community Center at 6500 Kennedy Dr, Shreveport.
Free Activities:
- Wellness Checks
- COVID 19 Vaccinations
- Food
- Snow cones
- Live music
David Raines is asking for donations of gently used or new school uniforms, all uniforms will be distributed throughout David Raines’ 8 school-based health centers. You may also donate through its Amazon Wishlist, https://www.amazon.com/.../ls/3U3HIUWNHTACZ/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.