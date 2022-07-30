David Raines hosting Health & Resource Fair School Uniform Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - David Raines Community Health Centers is hosting a uniform drive to help families struggling to prepare for the school year.

The event will be held Sat, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Airport Park Community Center at 6500 Kennedy Dr, Shreveport.

Free Activities:

Wellness Checks

COVID 19 Vaccinations

Food

Snow cones

Live music

David Raines is asking for donations of gently used or new school uniforms, all uniforms will be distributed throughout David Raines’ 8 school-based health centers. You may also donate through its Amazon Wishlist, https://www.amazon.com/.../ls/3U3HIUWNHTACZ/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

