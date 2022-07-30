Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

David Raines hosting Health & Resource Fair School Uniform Drive

David Raines is collecting uniforms and handing them.
David Raines is collecting uniforms and handing them.(david raines)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - David Raines Community Health Centers is hosting a uniform drive to help families struggling to prepare for the school year.

The event will be held Sat, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Airport Park Community Center at 6500 Kennedy Dr, Shreveport.

Free Activities:

  • Wellness Checks
  • COVID 19 Vaccinations
  • Food
  • Snow cones
  • Live music

David Raines is asking for donations of gently used or new school uniforms, all uniforms will be distributed throughout David Raines’ 8 school-based health centers. You may also donate through its Amazon Wishlist, https://www.amazon.com/.../ls/3U3HIUWNHTACZ/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue
Two male teens shot at apartment complex in Cherokee Park.
2 teens shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood; 2 in custody
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers.
Johnson Behavioral offering free depression screenings for teenagers
National Night Out 2022
Shreveport’s National Night Out registration begins
Love Does Ministry Back-to-School Drive interview.
Love Does Ministry Back-to-School interview
United Way hosts Fill the Bus campaign
United Way hosts Fill the Bus campaign