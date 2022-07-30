BCPD looking for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -The Bossier City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile.

Shayla Alvarado, 15, was last seen at her home on July 29 at 11 a.m. She is about 5′0 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals.

Detectives say Shayla’s friend says she got a text from the teen that said she was okay, but not coming back home. Her phone has since been turned off.

If you have any information on Shayla’s whereabouts, please call BCPD at (318) 741-8611.

