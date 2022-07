VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - North Caddo Medical Center’s (NCMC) Vivian Dental and Community RX are inviting the public to party with them for back-to-school giveaways.

The event will be held at the Community RX’s parking at 202 S. Avenue, Vivan, behind NCMC.

Activities:

Hot dogs

Bounce houses

Snow cones

School Supply giveaways

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.