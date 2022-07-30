3 children went missing in pond near Hwy 77; have been found

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A search leads to the discovery of three young children in a private pond.

On July 30, around 1 a.m. the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game wardens and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports of three missing young children, ages nine, eight, and five years old, in a private pond near Highway 77 in Cass County, Texas.

Around 2 a.m. all three juvenile victims were recovered from the pond.

No information is available about their conditions, updates will come as more information becomes available.

