Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville.

Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto FM 450. Deaton said that could change as this is a developing situation.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire to be 10 acres and 50 percent contained.

Forest Service Public Information Officer Sean Dugan said the fire is mainly in the median, but he said an expected shift in the wind has potential for the fire to jump the highway. Dugan said the westbound side of I-20 is backed up about 45 minutes.

Dugan said the Forest Service has dispatched a bulldozer and a five-man crew from out of state to the fire.

Google Maps shows several reported closures between Longview and Hallsville.

