Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County

Fire in median in Harrison County.
Fire in median in Harrison County.(Hallsville police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville.

Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto FM 450. Deaton said that could change as this is a developing situation.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire to be 10 acres and 50 percent contained.

Forest Service Public Information Officer Sean Dugan said the fire is mainly in the median, but he said an expected shift in the wind has potential for the fire to jump the highway. Dugan said the westbound side of I-20 is backed up about 45 minutes.

Dugan said the Forest Service has dispatched a bulldozer and a five-man crew from out of state to the fire.

Google Maps shows several reported closures between Longview and Hallsville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

A section of Highway 1 is closed after a train crashed into a salt water truck.
Part of Hwy. 1 closed after train crashes into salt water truck
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Skeletal remains found in Panola Co. woods
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again