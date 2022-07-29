‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Hosted by Cumulus Media and Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation (NLCDC) and others have teamed up to host their back-to-school event, We Are Better Together.
The NLCDC has been serving the children of the community by supplying backpacks filled with school supplies for 23 years, and now Praise Temple and Cumulus Media are collaborating with NLCDC to help.
The event is Saturday, July 30th
Louisiana State Fairgrounds at the Cattleman’s building
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you are interested in helping please consider donating backpacks or school supplies.
For more information, call Northwest Louisiana CDC at 318-631-4428.
