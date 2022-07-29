‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation (NLCDC) and others have teamed up to host their back-to-school event, We Are Better Together.

The NLCDC has been serving the children of the community by supplying backpacks filled with school supplies for 23 years, and now Praise Temple and Cumulus Media are collaborating with NLCDC to help.

The event is Saturday, July 30th

Louisiana State Fairgrounds at the Cattleman’s building

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in helping please consider donating backpacks or school supplies.

For more information, call Northwest Louisiana CDC at 318-631-4428.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.