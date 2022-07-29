Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Two teens shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood

Two male teens shot at apartment complex in Cherokee Park.
Two male teens shot at apartment complex in Cherokee Park.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Two teenagers were shot inside the Northwood II Apartments complex, one is fighting for his life.

On July 28, at 11:52 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch reporting a shooting at the Northwood II Apartments complex. When officers arrived they found that two male teenagers were shot, one in the hip and the other in the abdomen.

Both teens were transported to a local hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

SPD detectives arrived on the scene to collect evidence and officers have two other teens in custody, it is not yet known if they are involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fouke mobile home destroyed in fire; injury reported

Latest News

Two high-profile murder cases end in plea deals just before trials begin
Man found guilty of shooting up his estranged girlfriend’s house
Rep. Steve Scalise played in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.
Rep. Scalise plays in Congressional Baseball Game, recalls recovery from 2017 shooting at practice
Schools host military support night
Schools host military support night
Shreveport mayoral candidates share visions for the city
Shreveport mayoral candidates share visions for the city