Two teens shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Two teenagers were shot inside the Northwood II Apartments complex, one is fighting for his life.

On July 28, at 11:52 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch reporting a shooting at the Northwood II Apartments complex. When officers arrived they found that two male teenagers were shot, one in the hip and the other in the abdomen.

Both teens were transported to a local hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

SPD detectives arrived on the scene to collect evidence and officers have two other teens in custody, it is not yet known if they are involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will come as more information becomes available.

