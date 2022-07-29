Ask the Doctor
Tre’Davious White foundation hosting back-to-school drive

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Reaching for Excellence, a foundation started by Buffalo Bills player, Tre’Davious White, who is from Shreveport, is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway.

The event will be held Saturday, July 30 beginning at 12 p.m. at 1341 Russell Rd. in Shreveport. It’s open to grades 2nd through 6th. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 2022.(Reaching for Excellence)

[MORE SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS]

Parents must be present for kids to receive supplies.

