Teams prepare for championship game of ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are only two teams left to compete in the championship game of the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” basketball tournament. The final game is Saturday, July 30.

It started with 16 teams, made up of Shreveport businesses and young people in the community. City leaders say their hope is to get people active so they don’t turn to violence.

“If you come out to the game, you are definitely going to be in for a ride because our guys, they have a lot of passion when they are playing. Then they talk to each other so you’ll see the team comradery. For the most part, you are definitely seeing a great game,” said Tyra Jones with J.A. Consulting and Corporate Tax Solutions.

The championship will begin at 9 a.m. at the Princess Park Community Center on Baker Street.

