String of robberies might be connected

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A string of robberies over the course of a week may have been committed by the same man says the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD).

The TTPD made a post today on Facebook regarding multiple robberies of individuals in the Highland Park Neighborhood. They believe the same man is responsible and are warning the community to stay cautious. See the Facebook page here:

The robberies that may be connected:

July 20 at 9:30 a.m. a worker was sitting in his truck outside a house on the 3800 block of Pine Street when the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded his money. July 26 at 4:30 p.m. allegedly the same suspect walked into a house where a painter was working on the 700 block of W. 39th, again he was armed with a firearm and demanded the victim’s money. July 27 at 1 p.m. another worker was taking a break outside of a house he was working in on the 3800 block of Magnolia Street when the same suspect walked up to him and again demanded the victim’s money.

In all three cases officers have been nearby when they received the dispatch but all three times they were unable to locate the suspect. It is believed that he probably lives in the area or regularly visits somewhere close by.

He is described as a light-skinned black male and is around 6 feet tall with a large build. One victim said he has star tattoos under both eyes.

The TTPD is asking the public if they see anyone matching this description walking in this neighborhood to please call 911 immediately.

If you think you might know who it is, please give TTPD a call at 903-798-3116.

