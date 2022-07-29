Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.

Police say some of the vehicles have been used to help in other carjackings.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous for her safety, said she’s very concerned about what’s going on.

”It kind of is a scary feeling. You have to walk out your door and think, ‘oh my goodness, is my car alright?’”

So far, SPD has only made one arrest in the string of carjackings. They say they want to remind residents to stay vigilant and to always be aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

A section of Highway 1 is closed after a train crashed into a salt water truck.
Part of Hwy. 1 closed after train crashes into salt water truck
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Skeletal remains found in Panola Co. woods
Fire in median in Harrison County.
Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue