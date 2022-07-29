String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.

Police say some of the vehicles have been used to help in other carjackings.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous for her safety, said she’s very concerned about what’s going on.

”It kind of is a scary feeling. You have to walk out your door and think, ‘oh my goodness, is my car alright?’”

So far, SPD has only made one arrest in the string of carjackings. They say they want to remind residents to stay vigilant and to always be aware of your surroundings.

