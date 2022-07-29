Skeletal remains found in Panola Co. woods

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area in the county.

A work crew found the remains in some woods on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators responded and confirmed the remains are in fact human. Officials with the sheriff’s office say there were no apparent signs of criminal activity.

It’s believed the remains had been in the woods for quite some time. Investigators are working with other agencies and a forensic anthropologist to identify the deceased individual. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

