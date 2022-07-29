Part of Hwy. 1 closed after train crashes into salt water truck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, part of Highway 1 is closed at French Road, after a train crashed into a salt water truck.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Officials say the big rig was traveling west when a KCS train heading south crashed into the cab and ruptured the tank.

SWEPCO, Caddo Fire District 8, North Caddo Medical and Life Air Rescue were all called to the scene. A Life Air Rescue helicopter broke down shortly after landing.

The driver of the big rig was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the helicopter is removed from the roadway.

