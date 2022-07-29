Ask the Doctor
PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce holding supply drive

No school supplies will be distributed at this event.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As Bossier students prepare to return to class — the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is working to make sure they’re prepared.

A pack the bus event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Two drop-off locations will be located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. and Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive.

These locations are only for donating supplies. No school supplies will be distributed at this event. At Airline High, Grind Engineering Labs will be handing out lunches to donors.

  • Expo dry erase markers
  • Headphones
  • Backpacks
  • Sheet protectors
  • Tab dividers
  • 3-ring binders (1″ and 2″)
  • Plastic pocket folders
  • Folders with brads
  • Composition notebooks
  • Filler paper (college ruled)
  • Graph paper
  • Glue sticks
  • Bottled glue
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Blue or black ink pens
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Plastic pencil box or zippered pouch
  • Cap erasers
  • Pink erasers
  • Safety scissors
  • Index cards
  • Construction paper

The event was made possible along with Advocate Advertising and Grind Engineering Labs.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

