PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce holding supply drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As Bossier students prepare to return to class — the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is working to make sure they’re prepared.

A pack the bus event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Two drop-off locations will be located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. and Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive.

These locations are only for donating supplies. No school supplies will be distributed at this event. At Airline High, Grind Engineering Labs will be handing out lunches to donors.

Expo dry erase markers

Headphones

Backpacks

Sheet protectors

Tab dividers

3-ring binders (1″ and 2″)

Plastic pocket folders

Folders with brads

Composition notebooks

Filler paper (college ruled)

Graph paper

Glue sticks

Bottled glue

No. 2 pencils

Blue or black ink pens

Crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Plastic pencil box or zippered pouch

Cap erasers

Pink erasers

Safety scissors

Index cards

Construction paper

The event was made possible along with Advocate Advertising and Grind Engineering Labs.

