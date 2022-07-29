Ochsner LSU Health shares information on sickle cell disease at back-to-school fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport held their first ever Sickle Cell Education Back-to-School Fair on Friday, July 29.

The focus of the event was to help educate teachers about sickle cell disease.

According to Ochsner, Shreveport has a high sickle cell population. They say it’s important to teachers to be informed about the disease and be equipped to provide assistance to the children they work with.

The event also had supply giveaways, food and games.

