Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

MISSING: Harrison Co. man last seen walking near his home in Harleton area

Joseph Edgar Murray, 69
Joseph Edgar Murray, 69(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man.

Officials say Joseph Edgar Murray, 69, was last seen walking from his home in northwestern Harrison County in the Harleton area. Murray is described as a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. He does not currently have facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a red, white, and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “free wheeler.”

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts should call Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

The championship game of the Hoop Don't Shoot tournament takes place Saturday, July 29.
Teams prepare for championship game of ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues
Ochsner LSU Health shares information on sickle cell disease at back-to-school fair
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again