MISSING: Harrison Co. man last seen walking near his home in Harleton area

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man.

Officials say Joseph Edgar Murray, 69, was last seen walking from his home in northwestern Harrison County in the Harleton area. Murray is described as a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. He does not currently have facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a red, white, and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “free wheeler.”

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts should call Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000.

