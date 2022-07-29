Memphis homicide suspect taken into custody in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection to two Memphis homicides was apprehended by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday, July 28.

Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee was wanted in connection to the death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son.

Just before 12:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling Interstate 30 in Miller County when they spotted a vehicle matching the description being driven by the homicide suspect.

As the vehicle exited I-30 going to Hope, he stopped at a convenience store. Troopers entered the lot, taking Salgado into custody.

Special agents with the state police’s Criminal Investigation division were called to the scene in an effort to collect evidence connected to the two deaths.

Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center, where he is being held pending extradition to Memphis.

