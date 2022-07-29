Ask the Doctor
Man found guilty of shooting up his estranged girlfriend’s house

Prosecutors said he also threatened her, her family and others
Two high-profile murder cases end in plea deals just before trials begin
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces up to 49 years in prison for shooting up his estranged girlfriend’s house and threatening her, her family and others in June 2020.

A nine-man, three-woman Caddo District Court jury found 23-year-old Davario “Nucci” Cole guilty Thursday, July 28 of attempted second-degree murder, criminal property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It was the morning of June 16, 2020, when the victim’s bedroom was shot multiple times from the street, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports. The victim and her family suspected Cole, who had been sending threatening messages that he would kill the victim’s daughter, who was his estranged girlfriend.

Later that morning, Cole returned to the residence brandishing a firearm with an extended magazine and confronted the victim’s brother. The brother and his family were afraid they would be shot and retreated into the residence, at which point Cole made a U-turn and shot at the home at least one more time, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Cole had a prior conviction for unauthorized entry of the victim’s home. That prohibited him from being there and from owning or possessing a gun.

And while incarcerated, Cole sent messages in which he threatened to kill every member of his estranged girlfriend’s family and anyone who got in between them. He also stated on a recorded line that anyone who talked about him also would die.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18. In addition to his exposure on the charge of attempted murder, he faces 5-20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 1-15 years for aggravated criminal property damage.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

