A little rain here and there, but mostly tracking more very hot weather into August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More scattered rain is expected to start off the week and we could pick up some more much needed wet weather a few days next week. The heat, though, will remain our primary weather story heading into August as we continue to hover near triple digits.

For the rest of today we’ll see a few showers and storms. The rain will be most concentrated near and north of I-30. Elsewhere we’ll just be very hot and humid with temperatures peaking in the upper 90s to around 100.

A few showers and storms will linger into this evening, but look for a quick decrease in any rain overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 80s after sunset and eventually settle into the mid to upper 70s by morning.

More pop up showers and storms are likely on Saturday, but it won’t rain everywhere. Temperatures will heat back into the mid to upper 90s with a few spots possibly hitting 100. With the humidity it could feel up to 105. The chance for rain is around 40%.

Rain chances will largely dry up on Sunday, but a stray shower or 2 can’t entirely be ruled out. We’ll be very hot and humid again with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

August will begin with pretty much the same weather we’ve seen all summer so far. Mornings will be warm and muggy with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoons will be very hot and humid with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to around 100. More heat advisories could be issued next week. As far as rain goes, there will be chances from time to time, in particular around midweek, but no widespread drought-busting appears to be on the way anytime soon.

