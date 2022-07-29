Ask the Doctor
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November.

The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”

The suit claims Perkins is registered to vote and filed for a homestead exemption at one address for his condo in downtown Shreveport, but filed his qualification application using another address. Both addresses are in the City of Shreveport, but in different voting wards.

The address on Perkins’ qualifying application is 9605 Stratmore Circle. The Secretary of State’s website says “the address on the proof of identity of the candidate is different than the candidate’s address on the notice of candidacy.”

According to the lawsuit, Louisiana law specifically states if you apply for and receive a homestead exemption, then that is the address you must use to qualify to run for public office, unless you are running for Congress or the Senate.

The case will be heard Monday, Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

KSLA has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. As of the publication of this story, we have not heard back.

