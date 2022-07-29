La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.
Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.
RELATED STORIES
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.