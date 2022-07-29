Friday afternoon showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are finally tracking some decent shower and storm chances this afternoon, especially for the northern third of the ArkLaTex. This is due to a front that is stalling just to our north and will also bring more widespread shower and storm chances as we go through Saturday afternoon as well, but that still doesn’t mean everyone is guaranteed to see wet weather. By Sunday the shower chances are gone and temperatures will again begin be the story as we head into next week with persistent high temperatures that will be around the century mark and little chances for rain outside of some possible showers next Wednesday.

Tracking scattered showers and storms across the I-30 corridor later this afternoon and evening. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have the bottle of water as well as a potential umbrella for later in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be pushing into the upper 90s with more Heat Advisories in effect. But unlike the past few days we are tracking a frontal boundary that will be moving into the northern tier of the region, helping to spur some showers and storms later this afternoon and through the early evening hours. The most likely place to find the wet weather later today will be across the I-30 corridor.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking more chances for showers and storms on Saturday as the front remains stalled out just to our north. After another dry start Saturday morning showers and storms will flare once again as we head into the afternoon hours with this time more of the viewing area to be impacted by potential hit and miss wet weather. By Sunday though, drier weather will be back and this will continue through next week. But even with the potential showers over the weekend, don’t expect much of a drop in temperatures as highs will still be in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more persistent heat and humidity as we start the month of August. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid and upper 90s along with the potential to see more afternoons where we hit the 100 degree marl. More Heat Advisories are likely as the humidity stays elevated. Rain chances looks sparse outside of perhaps a few hit and miss showers Wednesday afternoon, though it won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures.

In the meantime, hopefully some of you see some needed shower and storm activity later today. Have a great Friday and weekend!

