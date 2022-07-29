Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Filed lawsuits against 2 candidates for Shreveport City Council question eligibility to run

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a lawsuit was filed challenging Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility to run again for mayor, two more suits were filed against candidates running for city council.

The eligibility of two candidates for Shreveport City Council is now being called into question. Incumbent Councilman James Green (District F) is being accused of not living where he claims he does on official qualifying paperwork.

Another suit alleges District A candidate Kinsey Montgomery actually lives in Bossier City, and that the address he used is for his mother’s home. Montgomery is going up against incumbent Tabatha Taylor.

All three suits should be heard the first of next week.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County sheriff releases name of deputy killed in crash on Frankston Highway
How you can help teachers this school year
How you can help teachers this school year
Lawsuits filed against multiple candidates in Shreveport City Council
Lawsuits filed against multiple candidates in Shreveport City Council
Community concerned after 9 carjackings in three days
Community concerned after 9 carjackings in three days