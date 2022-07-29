Filed lawsuits against 2 candidates for Shreveport City Council question eligibility to run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a lawsuit was filed challenging Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility to run again for mayor, two more suits were filed against candidates running for city council.

The eligibility of two candidates for Shreveport City Council is now being called into question. Incumbent Councilman James Green (District F) is being accused of not living where he claims he does on official qualifying paperwork.

Another suit alleges District A candidate Kinsey Montgomery actually lives in Bossier City, and that the address he used is for his mother’s home. Montgomery is going up against incumbent Tabatha Taylor.

All three suits should be heard the first of next week.

